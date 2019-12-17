Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2019

Dividends
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.036 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HNW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -62.11% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HNW was $14.73, representing a -1.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.95 and a 15.62% increase over the 52 week low of $12.74.

