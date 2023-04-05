Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust said on April 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 19, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.67%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.90%, the lowest has been 7.45%, and the highest has been 13.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.29 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.05%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNW is 0.07%, an increase of 11.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.58% to 1,480K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Logan Stone Capital holds 42K shares.

Karpus Management holds 157K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Seacrest Wealth Management holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNW by 6.36% over the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 53K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNW by 58.62% over the last quarter.

Clear Creek Financial Management holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is an NYSE American listed closed-end fund that seeks a high level of current income. It also seeks capital appreciation as a secondary objective to the extent consistent with its primary goal.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.