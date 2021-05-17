Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 18, 2021

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HNW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that HNW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.13, the dividend yield is 8.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HNW was $15.13, representing a -0.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.22 and a 40.35% increase over the 52 week low of $10.78.

