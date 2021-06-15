Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 16, 2021

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HNW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that HNW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.17, the dividend yield is 8.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HNW was $15.17, representing a -0.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.22 and a 27.57% increase over the 52 week low of $11.89.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HNW Dividend History page.

