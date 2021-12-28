Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2021

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2022. Shareholders who purchased HNW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that HNW has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HNW was $15.82, representing a -2.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.24 and a 12.76% increase over the 52 week low of $14.03.

HNW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hnw Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

