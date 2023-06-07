Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (HNW) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund said on June 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.03%, the lowest has been 7.45%, and the highest has been 13.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.31 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.05%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNW is 0.06%, a decrease of 2.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.83% to 1,619K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 311K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares, representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNW by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 245K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing an increase of 35.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNW by 44.86% over the last quarter.

Shaker Financial Services holds 239K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing an increase of 24.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNW by 24.61% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 117K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 36.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNW by 81.98% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 96K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 55.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNW by 60.72% over the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is an NYSE American listed closed-end fund that seeks a high level of current income. It also seeks capital appreciation as a secondary objective to the extent consistent with its primary goal.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.