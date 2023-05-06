Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (HNW) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.82%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.96%, the lowest has been 7.45%, and the highest has been 13.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.30 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.05%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNW is 0.14%, an increase of 193.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 1,491K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 285K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares, representing a decrease of 22.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNW by 25.43% over the last quarter.

Shaker Financial Services holds 180K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing an increase of 26.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNW by 25.84% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 157K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cohen & Steers holds 98K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opportunity Fund holds 98K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is an NYSE American listed closed-end fund that seeks a high level of current income. It also seeks capital appreciation as a secondary objective to the extent consistent with its primary goal.

