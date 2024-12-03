Pioneer Credit Secures $10M for Growth Initiatives

Pioneer Credit Ltd (AU:PNC) has released an update.

Pioneer Credit Ltd has successfully raised $10 million through an institutional placement, aimed at boosting its Purchase Debt Portfolio investments to at least $90 million for FY25. The strong interest from investors highlights confidence in the company’s growth prospects, with FY26 earnings projected to exceed $18 million. This strategic move underscores Pioneer’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and market share in Australia’s financial sector.

