Pioneer Credit Secures $10M for Growth Initiatives

December 03, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

Pioneer Credit Ltd (AU:PNC) has released an update.

Pioneer Credit Ltd has successfully raised $10 million through an institutional placement, aimed at boosting its Purchase Debt Portfolio investments to at least $90 million for FY25. The strong interest from investors highlights confidence in the company’s growth prospects, with FY26 earnings projected to exceed $18 million. This strategic move underscores Pioneer’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and market share in Australia’s financial sector.

