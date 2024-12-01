Pioneer Credit Halts Trading for Upcoming Announcement

Pioneer Credit Ltd (AU:PNC) has released an update.
Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX: PNC) has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares for a share placement announcement. The halt will remain until the announcement is made or regular trading resumes on December 4, 2024. This move is likely to pique the interest of investors keen on updates from the company.
