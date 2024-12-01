News & Insights

Pioneer Credit Halts Trading for Upcoming Announcement

December 01, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pioneer Credit Ltd (AU:PNC) has released an update.

Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX: PNC) has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares for a share placement announcement. The halt will remain until the announcement is made or regular trading resumes on December 4, 2024. This move is likely to pique the interest of investors keen on updates from the company.

