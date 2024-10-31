Pioneer Credit Eyes Growth with Strategic Financial Moves

Pioneer Credit Ltd (AU:PNC) has released an update.

Pioneer Credit Ltd is celebrating a key milestone in its financial journey, having successfully refinanced its senior debt facilities at a lower margin, which positions the company for long-term profitable growth. The company is focused on reaching an NPAT of at least $9 million for FY25, with ambitions to double this figure by FY26, emphasizing a lean board structure to streamline operations. This strategic approach aims to maximize shareholder value and ensure sustained profitability.

