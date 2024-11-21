Pioneer Bancorp’s Strong Quarterly Financial Performance

Pioneer Bancorp ( (PBFS) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Pioneer Bancorp presented to its investors.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc., a financial institution based in New York’s Capital Region, offers a range of financial services through Pioneer Bank, National Association, and its subsidiaries, serving individuals, businesses, and municipalities with a focus on strong customer relationships.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. recently announced its quarterly earnings for the period ending September 30, 2024, demonstrating a significant increase in net income and other financial metrics following the company’s fiscal year-end change.

The company reported a net income of $6.3 million, a notable rise from $3.4 million the previous year. Key financial highlights include a 4.1% increase in net loans receivable to $1.40 billion and an 8.1% rise in deposits to $1.68 billion. The net interest income saw a 12.6% increase, reaching $17.9 million, while noninterest income grew by 15.2% to $4.1 million, reflecting strong performance in insurance and wealth management services.

Pioneer Bancorp’s asset quality showed improvement with non-performing assets reduced to $5.4 million from $9.2 million. The company’s strategic focus on enhancing customer relationships and its “More Than a Bank” strategy appears to be driving growth and positioning it well for future opportunities.

Looking ahead, Pioneer Bancorp’s management remains optimistic about the company’s growth prospects, emphasizing a continued commitment to maintaining strong credit quality and capital metrics while deepening customer relationships to drive future success.

