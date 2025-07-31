Pioneer Bancorp (PBFS) Q2 Profit Up 67%

Key Points Net income (GAAP) was $6.5 million ($0.26 per share) for Q2 2025, compared to $3.9 million ($0.16 per share) for the same period in 2024, and Return on average assets (GAAP) rose to 1.26% for Q2 2025.

Net interest margin expanded to 4.13%.

Non-performing assets doubled to 0.55% of assets due to a specific commercial real estate loan.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS), a community-focused bank serving New York’s Capital Region, posted record GAAP earnings for the second quarter in results released July 30, 2025. Net income (GAAP) soared to $6.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $3.9 million, or $0.16 per share, in the prior-year quarter, as the company benefited from both higher net interest income and noninterest income. There were no analyst estimates or explicit company guidance to benchmark against, but results show robust growth across key metrics and a notable improvement over historical performance. The quarter saw improved efficiency, expanded margins, and progress in diversifying income streams, though Non-performing assets and credit costs increased.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS – Diluted $0.26 $0.16 62.5% Revenue(Net interest income + Noninterest income) $31.8 million $20.9 million 52.2% Net Interest Income $19.6 million $17.2 million 14.0% Net Interest Margin 4.13% 3.93% 0.20 pp Noninterest Income $4.8 million $3.7 million 29.7% Return on Average Assets 1.26% 0.82% 0.44 pp

Company Overview and Business Focus

Pioneer Bancorp operates 22 branches, mainly in Albany and surrounding counties, as of June 30, 2024. The bank offers a range of products, including consumer and business loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, and wealth management services. Its local market orientation gives it an edge in understanding the needs of its diverse customer base, including retail, commercial, and municipal clients.

Recently, the company has emphasized expanding its loan portfolio through both residential mortgages and commercial lending. It continues to invest in balance sheet growth and improved efficiency while developing new sources of noninterest income such as insurance and wealth management services. Key factors for its success remain maintaining customer loyalty, prudent risk management, and adapting to technological and regulatory changes.

Quarter Highlights and Financial Performance

In the second quarter of 2025, net income, net interest income, and net interest margin all increased compared to the same period in 2024, while loans and deposits grew between December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025. Total revenue, the sum of net interest income ($19.6 million) and noninterest income ($4.8 million), increased from $20.9 million in Q2 2024 to $24.4 million in Q2 2025, a rise of 16.9%. Net interest margin, a measure of profitability that compares interest income to earning assets, increased to 4.13% from 3.93%. This was supported by loan growth of 7.5% and deposit growth of 9.8% between December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025.

Noninterest income was $4.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, up 30% from $3.7 million for the same period in 2024. Drivers included gains in insurance and wealth management, as well as bank-owned life insurance proceeds. These diversified sources help offset pressure from a competitive lending environment. Management noted: “15% of revenue generated by noninterest income sources for the quarter, further executing on our strategy of being ‘More Than a Bank’.”

Expense control improved as noninterest expenses declined by 2.5% in the quarter, helping to strengthen profitability. The efficiency ratio, which tracks operating costs as a percentage of revenue, improved to 60.3% from 72.3% a year earlier. This reflects the company’s focus on cost discipline, even as it continues to invest in talent and technology to support future growth. Professional fees and other expenses were down, offsetting higher personnel costs from merit increases and share-based compensation.

The loan portfolio (GAAP) rose to $1.54 billion as of June 30, 2025, with the bulk of new lending coming from residential mortgages and commercial real estate. At the same time, asset quality showed some deterioration as non-performing assets increased to $11.5 million, or 0.55% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025. This increase was mainly due to a $4.7 million commercial real estate relationship placed on non-accrual status during the six months ended June 30, 2025. While net charge-offs remained minimal and overall credit quality was stable, The allowance for credit losses was 1.52% of total loans as of June 30, 2025. The provision for credit losses (GAAP) rose to $1.6 million, up from $0.75 million a year earlier.

Business Segments, Product Focus, and Strategic Impacts

Pioneer Bancorp’s business model revolves around community-oriented banking services. Its lending focus includes residential mortgages, which represent a significant portion of the loan book, and commercial lending, particularly in local real estate and construction. Deposit balances continue to rise, coming from retail, business, and municipal customers, with a mix of products such as certificates of deposit and money market accounts supporting growth.

In the quarter, product diversification efforts paid off as noninterest income grew, led by insurance and wealth management offerings. The company recorded a $550,000 death benefit from bank-owned life insurance in Q2 2025, while insurance and wealth management services income increased primarily due to organic growth and positive market performance. The balance between residential and commercial lending supports portfolio risk management, though exposure to commercial real estate warrants ongoing attention in light of industry challenges.

Noninterest expense was $14.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, down $379,000, or 2.5%, from $15.1 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to lower professional fees and other expenses, partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits. While salaries increased due to annual merit raises and stock compensation, the company kept a tight rein on legal and consulting expenses. Pioneer also repurchased nearly 283,000 shares during Q2 2025 at about $11.59 each, using remaining authorization, indicating a focus on capital management and shareholder returns.

Regulatory capital ratios remain strong, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.93% and Common Equity Tier 1 of 17.28% as of June 30, 2025. These figures are well above required minimums, placing Pioneer Bancorp in a solid position to support further lending growth or withstand future market or credit disruptions.

Outlook and Key Areas for Monitoring

Looking forward, management did not provide specific financial guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2025. The company indicated continued focus on value creation through loan and deposit growth, increasing fee income from other financial services, and a cautious stance on both credit and funding risk. Despite a robust capital position and favorable results for the period, investors are left without quantitative targets for revenue, profits, or new initiatives.

No material changes to the company’s dividend policy were disclosed. PBFS does not currently pay a dividend. The current period (Q2 2025) included $550,000 in bank-owned life insurance income from a death benefit, in addition to the non-accrual commercial real estate loan. Going into the second half of the year, areas to watch include the mix and cost of deposits, changes in credit quality especially in commercial real estate, and the evolution of noninterest income streams.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

