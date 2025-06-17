Pioneer Acquisition I Corp Prices Initial Public Offering of 22 Million Units at $10 Each

Pioneer Acquisition I Corp has priced its IPO at $10 per unit, totaling 22 million units, set to trade on Nasdaq.

Pioneer Acquisition I Corp announced the pricing of its initial public offering, offering 22 million units at $10.00 each, set to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "PACHU" on June 18, 2025. Each unit includes one Class A ordinary share and one-half of a redeemable warrant, with separate trading expected for the shares and warrants under the symbols "PACH" and "PACHW" respectively. The offering, expected to close on June 20, 2025, is managed by Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. with Odeon Capital Group as the co-manager. The company, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, aims to pursue business combinations and has filed a registration statement with the SEC. The release includes forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks and uncertainties regarding the offering's completion.

Potential Positives

The company has successfully priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 22,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit, indicating strong investor interest and market confidence.

The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “PACHU,” enhancing the company's visibility and access to public capital markets.

The offering includes a 45-day option for the underwriter to purchase additional units, which could provide the company with more capital if exercised.

Potential Negatives

The company is a blank check company, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the lack of a defined business plan or target for their capital.

The offering involves significant risks and uncertainties as outlined in the forward-looking statements, which could deter potential investors.

There is no assurance provided that the offering will be completed on the terms described, which adds uncertainty to the investment opportunity.

FAQ

What is the price of Pioneer Acquisition I Corp's initial public offering?

The initial public offering is priced at $10.00 per unit.

When will trading for PACHU begin on Nasdaq?

Trading for PACHU is expected to begin on June 18, 2025.

What does each unit consist of in the IPO?

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant.

What is the purpose of Pioneer Acquisition I Corp?

The company aims to effect a merger or similar business combination with other entities.

Who acted as the book-running manager for the offering?

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager of the offering.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Acquisition I Corp (Nasdaq: PACHU) (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 22,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “PACHU” beginning June 18, 2025. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “PACH” and “PACHW”, respectively. The underwriter has been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,300,000 units offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on June 20, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.





The Company is a blank check company incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands, which will seek to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.





Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager of the offering. Odeon Capital Group LLC acted as co-manager of the offering.





Winston & Strawn LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Company. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is serving as legal counsel to Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.





A registration statement on Form S-1 (333-287656) relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and was declared effective on June 17, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor New York, New York 10022; Email: prospectus@cantor.com., or from the SEC website at www.sec.gov.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Registration Statement and related preliminary prospectus filed in connection with the initial public offering with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.







Contacts







Pioneer Acquisition I Corp





Mr. Mitchell Creem





Chief Executive Officer and Director





131 Concord Street





Brooklyn, NY 11201





Email: creem@pioneeracquisition.com



