Pinterest's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Pinterest. Our analysis of options history for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 57% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $278,790, and 12 were calls, valued at $649,435.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $40.0 for Pinterest over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pinterest's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pinterest's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Pinterest Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.92 $2.86 $2.86 $29.00 $218.7K 1.8K 864 PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $18.5 $15.0 $14.95 $15.00 $149.5K 274 100 PINS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $15.3 $13.8 $14.75 $18.00 $73.7K 118 0 PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.95 $5.85 $5.85 $30.00 $64.9K 1.1K 212 PINS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $4.2 $4.0 $4.0 $25.00 $60.0K 450 150

About Pinterest

Pinterest is a social media platform with a focus on product and idea discovery. Pinterest users, or pinners, can leverage the platform as they go about gathering ideas on topics such as home improvement, fashion, cooking, and travel. The company has more than 500 million monthly active users, two thirds of whom are female. Pinterest generates revenue by selling digital ads on its platform. While the platform's user base spans the globe, the vast majority of its revenue stems from ads shown to North American users.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Pinterest, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Pinterest

Currently trading with a volume of 36,646,935, the PINS's price is up by 5.31%, now at $29.34.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 81 days.

Expert Opinions on Pinterest

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $38.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Pinterest, maintaining a target price of $39. * An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Pinterest, which currently sits at a price target of $39. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Pinterest, targeting a price of $45. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Pinterest with a target price of $37. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Pinterest with a target price of $34.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Pinterest with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for PINS

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Guggenheim Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for PINS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.