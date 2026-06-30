Pinterest vs. Reddit: Which Media Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Pinterest is deepening its integration of e-commerce and visual search to drive higher value per user.

Reddit is experiencing rapid revenue growth while pivoting toward net profitability and artificial intelligence data licensing.

Which social media stock offers the better growth profile for your 2026 portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Pinterest ›

As digital advertising markets evolve, investors must choose between established visual curation and high-growth community hubs. Choosing between Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) depends on your preference for stability versus rapid expansion.

Pinterest serves over 630 million users who seek inspiration for shopping and home projects, while Reddit connects over 126 million daily users through niche communities. Both platforms are vying for a larger share of the global advertising budget, but they take vastly different approaches to monetizing user attention and data.

The case for Pinterest

As you explore investing in social media stocks, consider that Pinterest operates a visual search platform. Users curate ideas for fashion and home decor, while the company earns revenue by selling advertising to a broad network of retail brands. While the company does not disclose major individual customer names, it relies on Amazon Web Services to support its highly scalable visual search platform.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $4.2 billion, representing growth of nearly 15.8% over the previous year. The company reported a net income of roughly $416.9 million. This resulted in a net margin of close to 9.9%, highlighting a trend of staying in positive territory for the second consecutive year.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.1x, which compares total debt to shareholder equity. The current ratio, measuring the ability to cover short-term debts with short-term assets, is roughly 7.6x, while free cash flow reached nearly $1.3 billion, representing cash from operations minus capital expenditures. Note that stock-based compensation represented 68.6% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Reddit

Reddit facilitates community-led discussions across thousands of niche topics, providing a unique environment for authentic user engagement. Revenue is heavily concentrated in advertising, which accounted for approximately 94% of its total sales in FY 2025. It relies on Amazon Web Services and Alphabet cloud infrastructure to support its massive community traffic.

For FY 2025, the company reported revenue of close to $2.2 billion, a significant increase of approximately 69.4% over the previous year. It achieved a net income of roughly $529.7 million, resulting in a net margin of nearly 24.1%. This reflects a sharp pivot from the net losses recorded in the preceding fiscal years.

Based on its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio, which measures total debt against shareholder equity, is 0.0x, indicating the company carries almost no debt. The current ratio is approximately 11.6x, providing a substantial cushion for short-term obligations, while free cash flow for the period was $684.2 million. Note that stock-based compensation represented 49.7% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

Pinterest faces risks regarding its revenue concentration, as it relies heavily on the retail and consumer goods sectors. The company is also navigating multiple securities fraud class action lawsuits initiated in 2026, which could create legal and reputational hurdles. It must also successfully execute a restructuring plan to prioritize artificial intelligence roles while competing against giants like Meta Platforms and Alphabet.

Reddit carries risk from its reliance on a small group of major advertisers, making it vulnerable if those relationships change. The platform depends on a volunteer-moderator model, and any failure to maintain these relationships could lead to instability. It also faces regulatory pressure from global safety acts and intense competition from AI tools developed by companies like Microsoft and other tech leaders.

Valuation comparison

Pinterest currently offers a lower Forward P/E and P/S ratio. These compare price to future earnings estimates and sales.

Metric Pinterest Reddit Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 11.0x 33.8x 16.2x P/S ratio 3.3x 14.6x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLC sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Based on raw growth and momentum, I'd go with Reddit. Pinterest has built a loyal user base and a unique visual discovery platform that advertisers value, and growth has been respectable, with revenue and users climbing steadily for years. But the business is maturing into a more measured grower, and the stock has struggled to convince investors that its advertising business can accelerate from here.

Reddit is operating on a completely different growth curve. Advertising revenue has grown at a blistering pace for seven straight quarters, user engagement is climbing across every key metric, and the company is now solidly profitable with strong free cash flow. Reddit is also finding new revenue streams by licensing its enormous archive of human conversation to AI companies, which gives it a source of income that few other platforms can replicate.

Pinterest is a fine business, but Reddit is proving it can grow faster while building multiple paths to monetization. For an investor chasing the bigger growth story, that combination is hard to pass up.

Should you buy stock in Pinterest right now?

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Sara Appino has positions in Amazon and Pinterest. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Pinterest, and Reddit. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.