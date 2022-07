(RTTNews) - Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) shares continue to surge on Friday morning after activist investor Elliott reportedly bought a 9 percent stake in the U.S. visual discovery engine on Thursday, to become the biggest investor.

Currently, shares are at $19.92, up 13.44 percent from the previous close of $17.56 on a volume of 19,695,502.

