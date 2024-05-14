Pinterest Unusual Options Activity For May 14

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PINS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Pinterest.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 11% bullish and 88%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $133,920, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $553,902.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $36.0 to $49.0 for Pinterest over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Pinterest's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Pinterest's significant trades, within a strike price range of $36.0 to $49.0, over the past month.

Pinterest 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $1.37 $1.33 $1.34 $42.00 $268.0K 3.7K 2.0K PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $6.95 $6.85 $6.85 $37.00 $116.4K 138 170 PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $7.8 $7.75 $7.75 $36.00 $79.0K 76 134 PINS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.49 $2.43 $2.49 $41.00 $62.2K 2.3K 250 PINS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.5 $5.4 $5.4 $44.00 $46.4K 28 86

About Pinterest

Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from cooking recipes to travel destinations. Founded in 2010, the platform consists of a largely female audience, which accounts for roughly two thirds of its nearly 500 million monthly active users. The company generates revenue by selling digital ads and is now rolling out more in-platform e-commerce features. About 20% of users reside in the US and Canada, but the region accounted for about 80% of revenue in 2023.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Pinterest, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Pinterest Trading volume stands at 4,102,659, with PINS's price down by -0.35%, positioned at $41.7. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 77 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Pinterest options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

