Pinterest To Pay $22.5 Mln To Settle Gender Discrimination Lawsuit By Former COO

(RTTNews) - Social media firm Pinterest Inc. (PINS) agreed to pay $22.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by its former chief operating officer Francoise Brougher, who reportedly alleged gender discrimination and retaliation.

Brougher reportedly filed the lawsuit in August, accusing the company of excluding her from meetings after she pushed for equal pay. The company terminated her after she pushed for equal pay.

The settlement includes a payment of $20 million to be paid to Brougher and her attorneys as well as a commitment of $2.5 million to be used towards advancing women and underrepresented communities in the technology industry. Pinterest expects to record those amounts in the fourth quarter of 2020.

