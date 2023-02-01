Pinterest To Eliminate About 150 Jobs : Report

(RTTNews) - Pinterest Inc. is eliminating about 150 employees or 5% of its total workers, Bloomberg reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

The digital-search company that lets users create online pinboards informed impacted employees Wednesday.

Pinterest had about 4,000 employees as of the end of the third quarter. The job cuts came from teams across the San Francisco-based company, though not all were affected to the same degree, the report said.

