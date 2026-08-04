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PINS

Pinterest Swings To Loss In Q2, H1 Loss Widens

August 04, 2026 — 05:09 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) on Tuesday reported a net loss for the second quarter and first half of 2026 despite continued revenue growth.

For the second quarter, revenue increased to $1.18 billion from $998.2 million a year earlier. Net loss was $46.7 million, compared with net income of $38.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Loss per share was $0.08, compared with earnings per share of $0.06 a year earlier.

For the first half of 2026, revenue rose to $2.19 billion from $1.85 billion in the same period last year. Net loss was $120.3 million, compared with net income of $47.7 million a year earlier. Loss per share was $0.20, compared with earnings per share of $0.07 in the prior-year period.

PINS is currently trading after hours at $23.60, down $1.98 or 7.74 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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