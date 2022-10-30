Pinterest Surged 13% After Earnings: What You Should Know Before Buying (or Selling)

Social media specialist and e-commerce hopeful Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) reported third-quarter results Oct. 27, and Mr. Market was happy, sending shares up 13% in trading after. However, shares are still down from the high by 50%, and Pinterest continues to struggle to attract new users while costs are rising. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro take a closer look at the results in the video below. Check it out for their latest analysis on Pinterest.

