Pinterest Surged 13% After Earnings: What You Should Know Before Buying (or Selling)

Jason Hall The Motley Fool
Jeff Santoro The Motley Fool
Social media specialist and e-commerce hopeful Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) reported third-quarter results Oct. 27, and Mr. Market was happy, sending shares up 13% in trading after. However, shares are still down from the high by 50%, and Pinterest continues to struggle to attract new users while costs are rising. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro take a closer look at the results in the video below. Check it out for their latest analysis on Pinterest.

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Oct. 28, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 28, 2022.

Jason Hall has positions in Pinterest. Jeff Santoro has positions in Pinterest. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyIf you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

