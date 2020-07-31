Markets
PINS

Pinterest Stock Surges After Posting Impressive User Growth

Contributor
Jon Quast The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) are closing out July on a high note. The company reported results for the second quarter of 2020 showing a surge in monthly active users (MAUs), and investors are loving it. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, the stock was up a whopping 31%.

Perhaps even more encouraging than its growth in MAUs is Pinterest's current revenue growth. In the first 29 days of July, revenue was up 50% from the same period in 2019.

A businessman rides a rocket ship expelling cash exhaust over a multi-colored bar chart.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Global MAUs for Pinterest were up 39% from last year and now total 416 million. Not only was this an acceleration from the 30% global MAU growth it posted in the second quarter of 2019, it's an acceleration from the 26% growth it posted just last quarter. It appears that as people stay home more because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more are choosing Pinterest to pass the time. That's good.

However, Pinterest's revenue was up a mere 4% year over year. The company only managed to generate $272 million from its more than 400 million users, as its average revenue per user (ARPU) plummeted 21% to just $0.70. 

Pinterest's bottom line according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was greatly improved from last year. Yet the company still posted a net loss of $101 million. Furthermore, its adjusted net loss actually got worse: $38 million, compared to a $25 million loss last year.

A woman looks at her phone while sitting on a wooden bench.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

On the surface, these numbers don't seem to correspond with Pinterest stock going up today. Who wants to buy a growth stock posting just 4% revenue growth and a widening loss? But I think investors are right to be excited about the company's results. 

Pinterest is complicated. First, its ARPU for U.S. users dropped 11% year over year to $2.50 as advertisers cut their budgets temporarily. Second, the company has barely started monetizing international users, and the international ARPU is a mere $0.14. But international users surged 49% from last year. 

Pinterest had a double whammy for the quarter. It took a revenue hit with its most profitable user base. And its least profitable user base grew substantially. But a growing user base is one of the most important parts to a long-term investing thesis for Pinterest. Therefore, it's 39% growth in MAUs is a good thing.

Furthermore, the drop in ARPU for Pinterest may be temporary. Revenue has improved every month since April, and July revenue is up 50%. This is partly due to advertisers resuming their spending. But this is also because other social media platforms are being boycotted, and Pinterest is viewed as a safer alternative.

Pinterest management expects third-quarter revenue to be up 30% year over year, reflecting a slowdown from July's growth. But its perception as a safe, positive social media platform is a good thing long term.

10 stocks we like better than Pinterest
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pinterest wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Jon Quast owns shares of Pinterest. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PINS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular