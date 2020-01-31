Pinterest Stock Should Spark Investors’ Interest With This New Feature

Pinterest (NYSE:) launched its latest innovation on Jan. 28, and that could end up being great news for Pinterest stock.

The new feature will such as lipstick by simply using the camera on your phone. And although theyÃ¢ÂÂre not the first company to attempt this, it seems PINS is stepping up their game for consumers.

If the move is successful, which I believe it will be, Pinterest stock could see $30 long before the end of 2020.

HereÃ¢ÂÂs why.

Pinterest Puts Its Spin on Augmented Reality

ItÃ¢ÂÂs coming up on three years since what The Verge termed Ã¢ÂÂa Shazam for objectsÃ¢ÂÂ at the time. The visual search tool allows a user to take a picture of an object they see in the real world; Lens then takes that image and finds objects it has that are related to whatÃ¢ÂÂs in the picture.

Taking Lens one step further, Pinterest introduced which found similar items and provided links to companies and websites selling those items. It was the beginning of PinterestÃ¢ÂÂs move to capture a big slice of advertising dollars from companies eager to engage more closely with their customers.

IÃ¢ÂÂve been a fan of PinterestÃ¢ÂÂs business model ever since it went public last April. I liked it when it was in late August through September, and I really liked it when it was flirting with $20 in mid-November.

Furthermore, Pinterest added in September that included making it easier to perform searches from photos. The company also introduced shoppable Pins with prices, product information and the ability to buy directly. Overall, LensÃ¢ÂÂ use of machine learning is now so powerful that it can now recognize more than 2.5 billion objects related to home and fashion.

That, in itself, is a fantastic progression in just three years. Now, the company wants users to be able to try on products virtually Ã¢ÂÂ speeding up the shopping process through the use of augmented reality (AR).

A Game Changer

I hate to call anything a game changer given how fast technology changes these days. However, it does seem like a natural evolution for a company whose social media platform revolves around a personÃ¢ÂÂs interests; Not their network or group of followers.

As I described above, Pinterest has created a shopping tool through Lens that is much more intuitive and tuned in to your interests. As a result, it only seems natural that it would use AR to allow you to Ã¢ÂÂtry onÃ¢ÂÂ products youÃ¢ÂÂre interested in before spending the money.

Starting with lipstick, Pinterest has launched Try On, powered by Lens, which allows users to try on lipstick from several retailers Ã¢ÂÂ including Sephora Ã¢ÂÂ before buying online. Once itÃ¢ÂÂs worked out the kinks, you can be sure it will roll out AR for other categories.

ItÃ¢ÂÂs no wonder Cowen & Company found Pinterest to be the social media platform for finding and shopping for products. Pinterest developed Try On because users told it thatÃ¢ÂÂs what they needed to make better online purchases with their mobile phones.

And in my opinion, itÃ¢ÂÂs these kinds of moves that put it heads above the competition.

What Does It Mean for Pinterest Stock?

As long as Pinterest continues to focus on the user experience, I donÃ¢ÂÂt think itÃ¢ÂÂs going to have a problem wooing advertisers to its doorstep. Revenues will continue to grow, and its scale will deliver consistent profits.

Earlier this month, PinterestÃ¢ÂÂs stock jumped more than 10% in a single day on the news it had surpassed Snap (NYSE:) to become the third-largest social media platform in the U.S., behind Twitter (NYSE:) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

With 82.4 million monthly users, Pinterest is grabbing users from all walks of life Ã¢ÂÂ something Snapchat hasnÃ¢ÂÂt been able to accomplish.

I use Pinterest, and IÃ¢ÂÂm 55. And while I havenÃ¢ÂÂt bought something through Pinterest, I have purchased products offline as a result of searches and pins IÃ¢ÂÂve found.

Now, the only thing holding me back from selling all my worldly possessions and investing in Pinterest stock is my wife. SheÃ¢ÂÂs an avid Instagram user, so if she joins the Pinterest camp, I know IÃ¢ÂÂm onto something.

In the meantime, investors ought to try on Pinterest for size. I think youÃ¢ÂÂll find it fits like a glove.

At the time of this writing Will Ashworth did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.







The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.