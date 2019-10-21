Pinterest Stock Climbs as Another Analyst Turns Bullish

Digital pinboard Pinterest has been upgraded by RBC Capital Markets due to strong user growth and innovation in its advertising platforms.

The digital pin board’s stock has slipped since peaking in August and RBC said it now has an “attractive risk-reward setup”.

Shares climbed 3.6% in early trading on Monday.

The back story. Pinterest’s stock listed in April at a price of $19, and quickly rose to $24.40 at the end of the first day of trading.

The platform allows users to recommend pictures, items, videos or products by creating ‘Pins’, which are then visible to others.

In August the shares had risen by 92% from its initial public offering price to $36.50, but the stock has since fallen back and is close to its day one price at $25.30.

The stock fell 5% last week after a lock-up agreement with investors who took stakes before the IPO expired, allowing them to sell shares.

Strong second-quarter results helped the initial rise, as Pinterest posted a 64% revenue rise to $261 million.

Monthly active users jumped 30% to 300 million and have now trebled since 2015.

Despite the recent slump, analysts have remained confident of a positive outlook for the social media network, which is popular with advertisers.

Michael Levine, a senior analyst at Pivotal Research Group, upgraded the stock to buy from hold last week.

What’s new. The online image-sharing company’s stock was upgraded from neutral to outperform by RBC Capital Markets, with an increased target price of $35.

Analyst Mark Mahaney cited strong user trends, innovation in its ads platform and room to ramp up monetization for the upgrade.

A new mobile-friendly ad software should help attract advertisers and make more money from existing ones, he said.

Pinterest’s ad revenue per active monthly users is just 13% of Facebook’s and 40% of Twitter’s, which RBC said means it has room to accelerate.

Mahaney added that the stock now has an “attractive risk-reward setup” with a downside scenario of $21 and an upside of $38.

RBC’s analysis of more than 60 tech IPOs since 2017 also showed that a stock’s performance typically improves after the lock-up period.

“Over 300 million users come to Pinterest on a monthly basis to find inspiration for future action, such as redecorating their home, planning a wedding or cooking dinner… We believe Pinterest’s value proposition to both consumers and advertisers is highly compelling,” Mahaney said.

Moving forward. Pinterest faces challenges in attracting international advertisers and growing its monetization of users.

However, a new shopping platform launched last month, in which advertisers can tag up to 25 items in a single picture, and other innovations to track consumer data should boost performance.

As the stock has dropped significantly in recent months, now could be an attractive entry point for investors.

