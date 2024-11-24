News & Insights

Pinterest stock is beaten down enough, time to buy, Barron’s says

November 24, 2024 — 06:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Investors looking for stock ideas could do worse than Pinterest (PINS), a website devoted to surfacing ideas for recipes, clothes, and pretty much anything else, Jacob Sonenshine writes in this week’s edition of Barron’s. Pinterest stock has had a tough time recently. Shares have fallen 15% to $29 from an early October multi-month peak, with most of the decline coming after the company reported third quarter earnings earlier this month. The problem was Pinterest’s guidance. But investors needn’t worry, says the author. For starters, management often under promises and overdelivers on sales. Pinterest’s innovations should allow it to remain competitive-and growing, the publication adds.

