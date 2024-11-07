Pinterest sees Q4 revenue $1.125B-$1.145B, consensus $1.14B

The company said, “For Q4 2024, we expect revenue to be in the range of $1,125 million to $1,145 million, representing 15-17% growth year over year. We expect Q4 2024 Non-GAAP operating expenses* to be in the range of $495 million to $510 million, representing 11-14% growth year over year. Please note that our operating expense guidance does not include cost of revenue.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PINS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.