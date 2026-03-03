Markets
PINS

Pinterest Secures $1 Bln Elliott Investment; Authorizes $3.5 Bln Buyback Program

March 03, 2026 — 07:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pinterest, Inc. (PINS), a visual search and discovery platform, on Tuesday announced a $1 billion strategic investment from Elliott Investment Management through the purchase of convertible senior notes.

Under the terms, Elliott will purchase $1 billion aggregate principal amount of notes maturing March 1, 2031, bearing interest at 1.75% annually.

The notes have an initial conversion price of approximately $22.72 per share, representing a 30% premium to the March 2 closing price.

Pinterest said it expects to use the proceeds to fund a $1 billion accelerated share repurchase.

The company also authorized a new $3.5 billion share repurchase program, replacing its prior authorization.

In total, Pinterest expects approximately $2 billion of share repurchases in the first half of 2026, including the $1 billion accelerated repurchase, up to $500 million of additional open-market repurchases.

In the pre-market trading, Pinterest is 7.01% higher at $18.70 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PINS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.