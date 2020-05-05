Pinterest revenue beats estimates as users surge amid lockdowns
May 5 (Reuters) - Image sharing company Pinterest Inc's PINS.N first-quarter revenue beat estimates on Tuesday, as coronavirus-led lockdowns forced people to stay indoors and seek engagement and entertainment online.
The company, which calls its users "Pinners", said monthly active users globally jumped 26% to 367 million during the quarter and it saw record levels of engagement.
Use of social media apps has surged recently as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to stay at home, and made them increasingly reliant on these apps to stay connected.
Pinterest, however, withdrew its full-year outlook in April, citing growing uncertainty due to the impact of the pandemic on the economic environment and its effect on advertiser demand.
"We began to experience a sharp deceleration in the middle of March as advertisers responded to changes in demand related to COVID-19," the company said on Tuesday.
Pinterest's total revenue rose 35% to $272 million, beating analysts' average estimate of $270.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Revenue in the United States, the company's major market, grew 27% to $237 million.
Pinterest generates revenue by placing advertisements next to the pins, or posts, uploaded on the site by users.
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Reuters Messaging: akanksha.rana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryPINS
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Health advisers to U.S. auto union say masks not enough to shield workers from coronavirus
- Amazon is Wall Street's Biggest Winner From Coronavirus
- Shanghai gold boss wants super-sovereign currency for post-crisis times
- Australia links coronavirus outbreak in remote south to Carnival Corp cruise ship