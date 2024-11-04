Pinterest to Report Q3 Results: Will Revenue Growth Boost Earnings?

Pinterest, Inc. PINS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7, after the closing bell. The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.92%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it reported an earnings surprise of 3.57%.



The company is expected to witness a top-line expansion year over year, driven by increasing user engagement in the United States, Canada and Europe. Initiative to introduce AI powered tools on the platform, focus on content personalization and efforts to boost operational efficiency are tailwinds.

Factors at Play

During the quarter, Pinterest introduced two new features, collage remixing and collage sharing, to its popular collage toolsets. The new features empower users to create and present their content in a more dynamic and engaging way.



Pinterest is also taking various initiatives to bring more actionable content on the platform from a wide range of other sources such as publishers and retailers. This has resulted in a solid improvement in engagement metrics like sessions, impressions and saves across all regions. These initiatives are expected to have supported top-line growth.



The company’s focus on improving operational rigor and incorporating sophisticated AI models to enhance relevancy and personalization is positive. Through third-party ad integration, PINS is aiming to improve monetization opportunities in several unmonetized international markets. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the third quarter result.



Our estimate for average revenues per user (ARPU) from the United States and Canada is pegged at $7.21. Our estimate for Europe’s ARPU is pegged at $1.10. Per our estimate, monthly active users (MAUs) from the United States and Canada are expected to reach 98.2 million in the third quarter. MAUs from Europe are approximated to be 136.3 million. MAUs from the rest of the world are estimated at 289.3 million.



For the September quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $897.07 million, suggesting an increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $763.2 million. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 34 cents, up from 28 cents reported in the prior year.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pinterest this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%, with both pegged at 34 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Pinterest, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Pinterest, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Pinterest, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Pinterest currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post a beat this season:



The Earnings ESP for Fortinet FTNT is +1.25%, and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Nov. 7.



The Earnings ESP for Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. QCOM is +0.48%, and it currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to report its quarterly numbers on Nov. 6.



The Earnings ESP for Arista Networks, Inc. ANET is +0.72%, and it sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company is scheduled to report its quarterly numbers on Nov. 7.

