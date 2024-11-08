Pinterest price target lowered to $43 from $45 at Seaport Research

Seaport Research lowered the firm’s price target on Pinterest (PINS) to $43 from $45 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported “solid” Q3 results, but Q4 revenue guidance was slightly below street at the midpoint, the analyst tells investors. The firm remains positive on the stock given its unique platform with high intent users, strong engagement trends, expectations of mid-high teens long-term revenue growth, and the company remaining early in its monetization process.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PINS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.