Pinterest price target lowered to $41 from $45 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on Pinterest (PINS) to $41 from $45 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after Q3 earnings. The firm said it remains constructive here but acknowledges a “choppier” picture. Piper added it is now looking for a contribution from Performance+ which won’t appear until Q1.

