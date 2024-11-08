Pinterest price target lowered to $41 from $45 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on Pinterest (PINS) to $41 from $45 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after Q3 earnings. The firm said it remains constructive here but acknowledges a “choppier” picture. Piper added it is now looking for a contribution from Performance+ which won’t appear until Q1.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PINS:
- Pinterest price target lowered to $43 from $45 at Seaport Research
- Pinterest price target lowered to $33 from $39 at Roth MKM
- Pinterest price target lowered to $39 from $45 at BofA
- Pinterest price target lowered to $40 from $45 at Oppenheimer
- Pinterest price target lowered to $36 from $41 at Baird
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.