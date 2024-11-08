Pinterest price target lowered to $40 from $45 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein lowered the firm’s price target on Pinterest (PINS) to $40 from $45 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm noted that Pinterest’s Q3 revenue and gross profit was in line with the firm’s estimates, but Q4 revenue guidance was 2% short of the firm’s estimate. The results suggest “a tailwind in 2025 as macro pressures ease.”
