Pinterest price target lowered to $40 from $45 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein lowered the firm’s price target on Pinterest (PINS) to $40 from $45 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm noted that Pinterest’s Q3 revenue and gross profit was in line with the firm’s estimates, but Q4 revenue guidance was 2% short of the firm’s estimate. The results suggest “a tailwind in 2025 as macro pressures ease.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PINS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.