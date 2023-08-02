Pinterest (PINS) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates on Solid Revenues

Pinterest, Inc. PINS reported impressive second-quarter 2023 results, with the bottom and the top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The San Francisco-based Internet content provider reported higher revenues year over year, backed by a growing user base across all regions, AI integration and greater personalization of video content. Despite softness in the ad market, the introduction of various tools enhanced monetization on the platform and supported the advertisers.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, the company registered a net loss of $34.9 million or a loss of 5 cents per share compared with a loss of $43.1 million or a loss of 7 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Top-line improvement and higher interest income led to a narrower loss during the quarter.



Non-GAAP net income was $142.1 million or 21 cents per share compared with $77.4 million or 11 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9 cents.

Pinterest, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pinterest, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pinterest, Inc. Quote

Revenues

During the second quarter, total revenues rose 6% year over year to $708 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $698 million. Pinterest reported 8% year-over-year growth in monthly active users (MAUs) to 465 million. Mobile app MAUs increased 16% year over year.



The incorporation of advanced AI models is enhancing personalization on the platform and driving greater engagement. The company witnessed consistent engagement from Gen Z users. Emerging verticals like men’s fashion, auto, health and travel also witnessed solid momentum.



The introduction of Premier Spotlight, Travel Catalogs and various measurement solutions are supported by advertisers to better measure the efficacy of their ad campaigns. The introduction of third-party ad partners like Amazon enhanced shoppability on the platform.



The United States and Canada contributed $565 million in revenues, up 4% year over year. Net sales fell short of our revenue estimate of $574.2 million.



Net sales from Europe aggregated $114 million, up 12% from the prior year’s tally of $102 million. The top line surpassed our estimate of $97.7 million.



Revenues from the Rest of World rose to $29 million from $22 million reported in the year-ago quarter, surpassing our revenue estimate of $25.6 million.



MAUs from the United States and Canada were 95 million, up 3% year over year. The quarterly figure matched our estimate. The Rest of World registered MAUs of 246 million, up 10% year over year. The second quarter tally surpassed our estimate of 233.7 million. MAUs from Europe rose to 124 million from 117 million in the prior year quarter and matched our estimate.



In the second quarter, the global average revenue per user (ARPU) stood at $1.53 compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.54. While ARPU in the United States and Canada rose 2% to $5.92, Europe reported growth of 6% to 91 cents. ARPU from the Rest of World improved 20% year over year to 12 cents.

Other Details

Adjusted EBITDA was $107 million in second-quarter 2023, up from $92 million a year ago. The improvement was driven by revenue growth and cost efficiency.



Total costs and expenses increased to $781.3 million from $700.4 million from the year-ago levels. On a GAAP basis, research and development expenditure increased to $269.4 million from $233.5 million. Administrative costs increased to $99.9 million from $90 million a year ago.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

As of Jun 30, 2023, Pinterest had cash and cash equivalents of $1,179.9 million, with $163 million of operating lease liabilities. The company generated $246.2 million of cash from operating activities in the first six months of 2023 compared with $333.5 million in the prior-year period.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, Pinterest anticipates revenues to increase in the high single digit range year over year. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to increase in the low single digit range year over year.



For 2023, based on the anticipated revenue growth, the company expects to deliver around 400 basis point margin expansion for adjusted EBITDA. It is actively investing to increase user engagement and monetization while maintaining cost discipline to maximize revenue potential.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Pinterest currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 4.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It delivered an earnings surprise of 6.06% in the last reported quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Akamai is a global provider of content delivery networks and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Akamai’s offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It delivered an earnings surprise of 579.03% in the last reported quarter.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Workday Inc. WDAY, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 13.05%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Workday is a provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system, which makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.