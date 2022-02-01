Pinterest (PINS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Pinterest, Inc. PINS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 3, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 16.7%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.1%, on average.



The San Francisco, CA-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues driven by products for creators and brands that bring video content and shoppable features to Pinterest.

Factors at Play

During the quarter, Pinterest acquired Vochi, a video creation and editing app focused on democratizing tools for creators. The acquisition reflects its commitment to helping creators bring more quality video content to Pinterest.



The company also launched several new updates to keep shopping on Pinterest exciting for more than 400 million global monthly Pinners. These developments are likely to have positively impacted Pinterest’s performance in the quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $833 million, which indicates growth of 18% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 48 cents, suggesting an increase of 11.6%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pinterest. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Pinterest’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% as both are pegged at 48 cents.

Pinterest, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Pinterest, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Pinterest, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Pinterest currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Hasbro, Inc. HAS is slated to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 7. Hasbro has an Earnings ESP of +2.50% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Brixmor Property Group Inc. BRX is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 7. Brixmor Property has an Earnings ESP of +0.82% and a Zacks Rank #2.



CNA Financial Corporation CNA has an Earnings ESP of +2.65% and a Zacks Rank #3. CNA Financial is set to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 7.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.