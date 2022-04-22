Pinterest (PINS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Pinterest, Inc. PINS is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.9%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.8%, on average.



The San Francisco, CA-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues driven by solid demand from retail advertisers. It is focused on creator-led and inspirational content, shopping, Pinner experience and advertiser success.



Pinterest is benefiting from its growing popularity among teenagers, driven by the diverse content that the platform provides, adoption of its advertising platform and efforts to improve user engagement.



For the March quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $568 million, which indicates growth of 17.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 4 cents, suggesting a decrease of 63.6%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pinterest. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Pinterest’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +1.85%.

Zacks Rank: Pinterest currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

