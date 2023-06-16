Pinterest (PINS) Teams Up With Westbrook for Holiday Season

Pinterest, Inc. PINS announced a collaboration with Westbrook to produce innovative and engaging content across the Pinterest platform, primarily for the Halloween and the winter holiday season. Westbrook is an independent entertainment company that specializes in creating and producing high-quality content in collaboration with artists, media organizations and brand partners for audiences worldwide.



Westbrook’s portfolio includes notable projects such as Peacock's Bel-Air and Samsung Exposure, which depict its unique approach to reaching out to prospective shoppers and boosting brand influence. It is the latest addition to the Pinterest exclusive suite of content partners that includes Conde Nast Entertainment, Dotdash Meredith and Tastemade.



With the majority of top searches on the platform being unbranded, Pinterest offers an equal opportunity for enterprises of all sizes to be discovered and expand their businesses. Per the agreement, Westbrook will help advertisers to create authentic, genuine and entertaining content on a wide range of categories, such as home décor, various recipes, Halloween costumes and other fun-filled categories.



The package features four co-branded videos and one video on Pinterest Premiere Spotlight. The Premiere Spotlight is a newly developed ad solution that provides significantly greater visibility of video content. It places the videos in high-traffic zones like Pinterest search pages to maximize engagement.



Pinterest, known as a home of inspiration, has been dedicating substantial resources to producing compelling content to offer the most captivating and inspiring ideas and foster meaningful engagement among over 400 million active users worldwide. This recent partnership is part of the company’s broader strategy to enable brands and advertisers to better align their marketing plans and unlock new avenues to reach its targeted audience.



It is witnessing greater engagement on the platform from its existing user base. The company’s focus on improving operational rigor and incorporation of sophisticated AI models to enhance relevancy and personalization is likely to bring long-term benefits. It is also emphasizing building new ad tools and formats to help grow the scope of monetization on the platform. This will enable advertisers to measure the results and conversion rates, which will improve their decision-making. Pinterest partnered with Amazon to further capitalize on the commercial intent of its user base and increase shoppability on its platform.



The company is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which presently appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for new ways to reach customers in smaller ad budgets. Pinterest’s Verified Merchants Program allows brands to create a catalog of shoppable products on the app and use special re-targeting capabilities in their ads.



The stock has gained 37.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 29.5%.



Pinterest currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



