Pinterest (PINS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Pinterest (PINS) reached $33.25, with a +1.46% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.81%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.22%.

Shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company witnessed a gain of 6.36% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 5.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pinterest in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.34, marking a 21.43% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $897.07 million, reflecting a 17.54% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.44 per share and a revenue of $3.64 billion, indicating changes of +32.11% and +19.17%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower within the past month. Pinterest is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Pinterest is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.82. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 30.01 of its industry.

One should further note that PINS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.69. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. PINS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

