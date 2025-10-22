Pinterest (PINS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, Pinterest (PINS) was down 2.25% at $32.99. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.93%.

Shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company have depreciated by 4.31% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.25%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pinterest in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 4, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.42, signifying a 5.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.05 billion, up 16.56% from the year-ago period.

PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $4.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +33.33% and +16.02%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Pinterest. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Pinterest possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pinterest has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.57 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.31, so one might conclude that Pinterest is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that PINS has a PEG ratio of 0.58 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

