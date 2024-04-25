Pinterest (PINS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The latest trading session saw Pinterest (PINS) ending at $32.64, denoting a -0.64% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.82% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.04%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Pinterest in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 30, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.14, signifying a 75% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $699.44 million, up 16.07% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.34 per share and a revenue of $3.58 billion, indicating changes of +22.94% and +17.32%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Pinterest. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Pinterest holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Pinterest is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 24.57. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.45 of its industry.

Investors should also note that PINS has a PEG ratio of 1.22 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PINS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

