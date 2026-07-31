Pinterest (PINS) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, Pinterest (PINS) was down 1.72% at $24.01. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1%.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company's shares have seen an increase of 10.69% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.49%.

The upcoming earnings release of Pinterest will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 4, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.36, indicating a 9.09% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion, up 15.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $4.86 billion, which would represent changes of +20% and +15.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Pinterest. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.18% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Pinterest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Pinterest's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.16, so one might conclude that Pinterest is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that PINS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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