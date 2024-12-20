Pinterest (PINS) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Pinterest (PINS) ended the recent trading session at $29.49, demonstrating a -0.41% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 1.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.8% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 0.71% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pinterest in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.63, up 18.87% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.14 billion, showing a 16.03% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $3.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +38.53% and +18.84%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Pinterest. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Pinterest possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Pinterest currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.65. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 32.84 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that PINS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.33 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

