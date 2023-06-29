Pinterest (PINS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed the most recent trading day at $27.64, moving -1.78% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.99%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 17.54% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pinterest as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Pinterest is projected to report earnings of $0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $698.04 million, up 4.82% from the year-ago period.

PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $3.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.42% and +7.74%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.17% higher within the past month. Pinterest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pinterest is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 40.81, so we one might conclude that Pinterest is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, PINS's PEG ratio is currently 1.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PINS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

