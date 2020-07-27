Pinterest (PINS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS) closed at $24.27, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 8.68% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PINS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 31, 2020. On that day, PINS is projected to report earnings of -$0.15 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 150%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $252.97 million, down 3.17% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PINS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.