Pinterest (PINS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed the most recent trading day at $25.72, moving -1.38% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 8.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PINS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 31, 2020. In that report, analysts expect PINS to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 150%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $250.40 million, down 4.15% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PINS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

