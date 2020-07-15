Pinterest (PINS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed at $24.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 11.44% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PINS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect PINS to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 150%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $248.43 million, down 4.91% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PINS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PINS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.