Pinterest (PINS) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Pinterest (PINS) ending at $33.76, denoting a -0.15% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.83%.

Shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company have appreciated by 23.67% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pinterest in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.34, marking a 17.24% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $972.78 million, indicating a 13.95% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.82 per share and a revenue of $4.15 billion, representing changes of +41.09% and +13.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Pinterest. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.89% higher. At present, Pinterest boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Pinterest is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.54. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.65 for its industry.

We can also see that PINS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.56. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.33.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

