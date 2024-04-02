Pinterest (PINS) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Pinterest (PINS) standing at $35.13, reflecting a -0.54% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.97% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pinterest in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.14, indicating a 75% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $699.44 million, up 16.07% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.34 per share and a revenue of $3.58 billion, representing changes of +22.94% and +17.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Pinterest boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Pinterest is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.23, so one might conclude that Pinterest is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that PINS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.