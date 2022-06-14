Pinterest (PINS) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS) closed at $17.19, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 19.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pinterest as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.19, down 24% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $674.7 million, up 10.03% from the year-ago period.

PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $3.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.93% and +17.86%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.95% lower. Pinterest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pinterest is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.13. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 39.81.

We can also see that PINS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.