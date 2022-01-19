Pinterest (PINS) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed the most recent trading day at $31.64, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 13.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.78% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pinterest as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Pinterest is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $833.34 million, up 18.1% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Pinterest currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pinterest has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.85 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 47.03.

Also, we should mention that PINS has a PEG ratio of 0.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PINS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.