Pinterest (PINS) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

Pinterest (PINS) closed at $23.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.13% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 12.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 10.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.24%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pinterest as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, down 81.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $571.26 million, up 17.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $3.2 billion, which would represent changes of -14.16% and +24.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.31% lower within the past month. Pinterest is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Pinterest's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 45.93.

Also, we should mention that PINS has a PEG ratio of 1.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

